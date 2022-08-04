Six killed, 12 injured in separate road mishaps

Six people including a teenage girl and a minor child have been killed and 12 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Joypurhat, Naogaon, Chattogram, Moulvibazar, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur and Rangamati, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Aiyub Ali, 32, son of Fazlur Rahman, a resident of Parbatipur Village in Kalai Upazila of the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) AKM Alamgir Jahan said Aiyub Ali was heading towards the district court for divorcing his wife at noon riding by a motorcycle.

On his way, a speedy truck hit the motorcycle on the Hichmi-Hili Bypass road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Hafez Abdur Rahim Shah, 55, son of late Azizur Rahman alias Feka Shah, a resident of Purail Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Abdur Rahim was going to Saraigachhi Mor from Jalua Mor in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle.

At that time, an Adda-bound pickup van hit the motorcycle near Barinda Adivasi Cattle Farm, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

Later on, Abdur Rahim succumbed to his injuries at the RMCH in the evening while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police said necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: A teenage girl was killed in a road accident in Mirsharai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mishu Rani Debi Poli, 18, daughter of Surya Mohon Debnath, a resident of Khaiachhara area in the upazila. She was a twelfth grader of Nizampur Government College.

Police and local sources said a Dhaka-bound truck coming from Chattogram hit the girl in Nizampur Bazar area in the morning while she was crossing the road, which left the girl dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

However, the law enforcers arrested the truck driver Shahjahan Sheikh and his assistant Limon along with the vehicle.

Nizampur PS OC Md Kohinur confirmed the incident.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor child was killed and his mother injured in a road accident in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Emon Ali, 7, son of Junab Ali, a resident of Damuli Village under Prithimpasha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Emon and his mother boarded on a CNG-run auto rickshaw to visit a relative house in Brahmanbazar Mission area in the evening.

On their way, a truck hit the auto-rickshaw when it reached Chunghar area, leaving Emon and his mother seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred the duo to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Later on, Emon succumbed to his injuries on the way to Sylhet.

However, police could not seize the killer truck immediately.

Kulaura PS OC Md Abdus Salek confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BIJOYNAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: Two people have been killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a covered van in Bijoynagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam Azad, 28, hailed from Subarnachar Upazila in Noakhali District, and Tarek, 25, son of Mahbub Mia of Dakshin Bijoynagar area in Sitakunda Upazila of Chittagong.

The injured persons are: Karimul, 30, and Momin Ali, 25. Both are residents of Shibganj Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

Khatihata Highway PS OC Sukhendra Bose said a truck collided head-on with a covered van on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Islampur area at around 3:40 pm, which left two people dead on the spot and two others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.

CHANDPUR: Six people have been injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw in Faridganj Upazila of the district.

The accident took place on the Chandpur-Raipur regional highway near Faridganj Bridge at around 1 pm on Monday.

Faridganj PS OC Mohammad Shahid Hossain said a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction, leaving six of its passengers critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Faridganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred them to Chandpur Sadar Hospital for advanced treatment.

However, legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: Three people have been injured in a road accident in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The injured persons are: Shamim, 35, Hasan, 30, and Monir Hossain, 48.

Police and local sources said an auto-rickshaw was heading to Kaptai from Rangamati Town in the evening.

On the way, the auto-rickshaw turned turtle after losing its control over the steering in Agar Bagan area at around 7pm fearing after seeing a wild elephant on the road, which left its driver Shamim and two passengers injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex.







