Two snatchers held at Nandail

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondent

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Aug 3: Two snatchers have been arrested in Nandail Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Locals caught them at around 10:30pm while they were trying to flee after snatching an easy-bike in Tikkarchar area under Sherpur Union in the upazila.
The snatchers were, later, handed over to police.
The arrested persons are Ashraful, son of A Rashid of Dashalia Village under Nandail Municipality, and Dwin Islam, son of Moslem of Chakpara Village under Sherpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said the two snatchers reserved an easy-bike from Nandail Sadar, and while they reached near Tikkarchar Bazar, they pushed its driver Arafat, 13, down to the road and tried to flee the scene along with the vehicle.
Hearing Arafat's scream, locals rushed in and caught the snatchers.
Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Nandail Model Police Station Obaidur Rahman confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.


