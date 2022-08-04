Video
Thursday, 4 August, 2022
Home Countryside

Man crushed under train in Gazipur

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 192
Our Correspondent

GAZIPUR, Aug 3: A man was crushed under a train in Pubail area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 33, son of Rustom Ali, a resident of Bosugaon area under Pubail Union.
Police sources said Khokon Mia was walking along the railway line in college gate area in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound train was crossing that area. At the same time, another Sylhet-bound train was going in the opposite direction.
Khokon was hit by the Sylhet-bound train while he tried to move aside from the middle of the two trains, which left him dead on the spot.
The sub-inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station confirmed the        incident.


