Man crushed under train in Gazipur

GAZIPUR, Aug 3: A man was crushed under a train in Pubail area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Khokon Mia, 33, son of Rustom Ali, a resident of Bosugaon area under Pubail Union.

Police sources said Khokon Mia was walking along the railway line in college gate area in the morning. At that time, a Dhaka-bound train was crossing that area. At the same time, another Sylhet-bound train was going in the opposite direction.

Khokon was hit by the Sylhet-bound train while he tried to move aside from the middle of the two trains, which left him dead on the spot.

The sub-inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station confirmed the incident.









