Three get life term in Khulna murder case

KHULNA, Aug 3: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three youths for life-term imprisonment on charge of killing former joint secretary of city unit Awami League Khan Ibne Zaman on October 13 in 2013.

The condemned convicts are Sheikh Tayebur Rahman alias Iran, Apurba kumar Biswas, and Md Shohag Sheikh.

The court also acquitted Ashutosh Bapery as charge against him was not proved.

Judge of Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Mahmuda Khatun handed down the verdict against them in presence of the accused. The judge also fined the convicts Taka 30,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer rigorous imprisonment for six more months.

Court sources said, the accused hit the head of Khan Ibne Zaman, and later they strangulated him, tied his legs and hands at his residence at Khalishpur area in the city on October 13 in 2013.

Md Shahab uddin khan, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station accusing some unidentified criminals on October 14 that year.

On October 21 in 2013, police arrested three convicted criminals from the city after conducting a drive. After arresting the accused, the law enforcers produced them before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Khulna the same day. The arrested confessed their guilt before the magistrate at that time.

Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Nikhil Chandra Mondal, later, pressed the charge-sheet to the court against four youths on January 14, 2009.

Following this, Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khatun pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and witnesses.









