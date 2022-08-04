Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three get life term in Khulna murder case

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Aug 3: A court in the district on Monday sentenced three youths for life-term imprisonment on charge of killing former joint secretary of city unit Awami League Khan Ibne Zaman on October 13 in 2013.
The condemned convicts are Sheikh Tayebur Rahman alias Iran, Apurba kumar Biswas, and Md Shohag Sheikh.
The court also acquitted Ashutosh Bapery as charge against him was not proved.
Judge of Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court Mahmuda Khatun handed down the verdict against them in presence of the accused. The judge also fined the convicts Taka 30,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer rigorous imprisonment for six more months.
Court sources said, the accused hit the head of Khan Ibne Zaman, and later they strangulated him, tied his legs and hands at his residence at Khalishpur area in the city on October 13 in 2013.
Md Shahab uddin khan, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station accusing some unidentified criminals on October 14 that year.
On October 21 in 2013, police arrested three convicted criminals from the city after conducting a drive. After arresting the accused, the law enforcers produced them before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Khulna the same day. The arrested confessed their guilt before the magistrate at that time.
Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Inspector Nikhil Chandra Mondal, later, pressed the charge-sheet to the court against four youths on January 14, 2009.
Following this, Khulna Metropolitan Sessions Judge Mahmuda Khatun pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and witnesses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 5 lakh banned fishing nets seized at Singra
Six killed, 12 injured in separate road mishaps
Two snatchers held at Nandail
Man crushed under train in Gazipur
Three get life term in Khulna murder case
Inaugural function of Bangladesh Digital Survey  held on Patuakhali DC office
Jute growers facing retting crisis at Bagha
Meeting on saving electricity arranged in Rangamati


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft