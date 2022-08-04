

Inaugural function of Bangladesh Digital Survey held on Patuakhali DC office









The inaugural function of Bangladesh Digital Survey was held on Patuakhali DC office premises in the town on Wednesday. Minister for Land Saifuzzaman Chowdhury attended the programme as the chief guest. Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen, MP, Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman, PAA, Project Director Md Abdul Mannan, Director General of Directorate of Land Record and Survey Md Moazzem Hossain, Patuakhali DC Mohammad Kamal Hossain, SP Mohammad Shahidullah, District AL President FF Aljhaj Kazi Alamgir, its GS FF VP Abdul Mannan, Patuakhali Press Club President Kazi Shamsur Rahman Iqbal and its GS Mujahid Prince were also present at the programme. photo: observer