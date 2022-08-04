Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:59 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Jute growers facing retting crisis at Bagha

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Our Correspondent

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: Jute growers are facing retting crisis in Bagha Upazila of the district.
According to field sources, due to inadequate rainfall, all jute retting places, such as ditch, trench,  canal, pond, beel and de-navigated river, are lacking sufficient water.
Jute growers are taking space rent of ponds. Pond owners are filling their dried or drying ponds with underground water irrigation through shallow machines. In Bagha per bigha retting rent charge is taking place at Tk 1,500.
In a compelling condition, growers are counting extra cost of space rent to protect their cash crop jute.
One pond owner Montu Hossain of Joutorgo Village at Arani Pourasabha stated to help jute growers with renting out his pond for retting.
According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Bagha, this year jute has been cultivated on 4,565 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila including 2,000 ha in Padma Char and 1,200 ha in Chakrajapur.         
Usually, per bigha production stands at 10-12 maunds. Per bigha farming cost stands at Tk 8,000-10,000.
In past years, growers got good prices of their jute produce- fibre. This has encouraged their jute farming eagerness. So for further profits, they have enhanced their jute farming field this year. But the drought-like atmosphere came to hang up their hope. Now due to heat wave, jute plants are burning. At the same time, cut jute plants cannot be retted amid dearth of retting places. Cut jute plants are drying in fields.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some victim growers said, all growers cannot afford pond-rent-based jute retting. In fact, the jute retting in hired ponds is going on at a limited scale. So, most jute plants are getting damaged in fields. Hundreds of bighas of jute fields are getting burnt under the hot sun. The majority jute growers, mostly marginal ones, have turned almost pathless.
The regional weather in Bagha was fair in the beginning of the jute season.
Jute Grower Rubel Hossain of Hamidkura Village said, "I have cultivated jute on one bigha. I managed the retting in the pond of Montu Mia in exchange of Tk 1,500 per bigha jute."
Montu Hossain said, "I came to help growers. As I have shallow machine, so I decided to fill it through irrigation for helping them."
Grower Ashraful Islam of Kalidaskhali Char in middle Padma has farmed jute on three bighas of contract land. His jute fields made deformed growths of most plants amid drought. Most plants got burnt. Hundreds of other growers have suffered the same like him in the upazila.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan admitted jute retting in rented ponds. He said it is increasing production cost of farmers. But no other option, he added.
New jute fibre has started arriving at different upazila bazaars. Per maund new jute is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500.
Grower Mukul Hossain of Digha Village in the upazila said he is selling new jute at Tk 2,700 to 3,000.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 5 lakh banned fishing nets seized at Singra
Six killed, 12 injured in separate road mishaps
Two snatchers held at Nandail
Man crushed under train in Gazipur
Three get life term in Khulna murder case
Inaugural function of Bangladesh Digital Survey  held on Patuakhali DC office
Jute growers facing retting crisis at Bagha
Meeting on saving electricity arranged in Rangamati


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft