Jute growers facing retting crisis at Bagha

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI, Aug 3: Jute growers are facing retting crisis in Bagha Upazila of the district.

According to field sources, due to inadequate rainfall, all jute retting places, such as ditch, trench, canal, pond, beel and de-navigated river, are lacking sufficient water.

Jute growers are taking space rent of ponds. Pond owners are filling their dried or drying ponds with underground water irrigation through shallow machines. In Bagha per bigha retting rent charge is taking place at Tk 1,500.

In a compelling condition, growers are counting extra cost of space rent to protect their cash crop jute.

One pond owner Montu Hossain of Joutorgo Village at Arani Pourasabha stated to help jute growers with renting out his pond for retting.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Bagha, this year jute has been cultivated on 4,565 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila including 2,000 ha in Padma Char and 1,200 ha in Chakrajapur.

Usually, per bigha production stands at 10-12 maunds. Per bigha farming cost stands at Tk 8,000-10,000.

In past years, growers got good prices of their jute produce- fibre. This has encouraged their jute farming eagerness. So for further profits, they have enhanced their jute farming field this year. But the drought-like atmosphere came to hang up their hope. Now due to heat wave, jute plants are burning. At the same time, cut jute plants cannot be retted amid dearth of retting places. Cut jute plants are drying in fields.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, some victim growers said, all growers cannot afford pond-rent-based jute retting. In fact, the jute retting in hired ponds is going on at a limited scale. So, most jute plants are getting damaged in fields. Hundreds of bighas of jute fields are getting burnt under the hot sun. The majority jute growers, mostly marginal ones, have turned almost pathless.

The regional weather in Bagha was fair in the beginning of the jute season.

Jute Grower Rubel Hossain of Hamidkura Village said, "I have cultivated jute on one bigha. I managed the retting in the pond of Montu Mia in exchange of Tk 1,500 per bigha jute."

Montu Hossain said, "I came to help growers. As I have shallow machine, so I decided to fill it through irrigation for helping them."

Grower Ashraful Islam of Kalidaskhali Char in middle Padma has farmed jute on three bighas of contract land. His jute fields made deformed growths of most plants amid drought. Most plants got burnt. Hundreds of other growers have suffered the same like him in the upazila.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan admitted jute retting in rented ponds. He said it is increasing production cost of farmers. But no other option, he added.

New jute fibre has started arriving at different upazila bazaars. Per maund new jute is selling at Tk 3,000 to 3,500.

Grower Mukul Hossain of Digha Village in the upazila said he is selling new jute at Tk 2,700 to 3,000.







