Meeting on saving electricity arranged in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Aug 3: A meeting on saving electricity was held in the district on Tuesday.

District administration organized the programme in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the morning.

Rangamati DC Md Mizanur Rahman presided over the programme.

The DC read out the decision of the Ministry of Public Administration on saving electricity. He said everyone should be sincere in saving electricity.

Additional DC (ADC) Md Mamun, ADC (Revenue) SM Ferdous Islam, ADC (Education) Saiful Islam, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahmuda Begum, Executive Engineer of Power Development Board Saiful Islam, former member of the Zilla Parishad Moniruzzaman Mohsin Rana and District Scouts Secretary Nurul Abshar, among others, were also present at the programme.







