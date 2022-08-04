Eight people found dead in 7 dists

Eight people including two young women have been found dead in separate incidents in seven districts- Cox's Bazar, Bogura, Tangail, Munshiganj, Noakhali, Moulvibazar and Rajshahi, in two days.

COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in Sadar and Ukhiya upazilas of the district on Tuesday.

Police have recovered the body of a tourist from a hotel in Sadar Upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Kawsar Alam, 41, son of Mofazzel Hossain, hailed from Joypurhat District.

Being informed by the hotel authorities, police recovered the body after breaking open door of a room of 'Hotel The Alam' where he boarded on at around 12 pm. Kawsar was found lying on a bed of the room.

"Kawsar might have died of poisoning. A suicidal note was found beside the body where he accused a woman for his death," said Md Rezail Karim, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Tourist Police.

However, the body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken soon in this regard, the police official added.

Earlier, police recovered the hanging body of a female tourist from a residential hotel in Ukhiya Upazila on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nusrat Jahan Liza, 23, daughter of Jisam Mia of Hnila Union in Teknaf Upazila of the district, according to the register book of the hotel.

Police sources said Liza rented the Room No. 304 of Arafat Hotel adjacent to Ukhiya Upazila Parishad Gate on Monday evening.

Later on, the body of Liza was found hanging from the ceiling of the room in the hotel on Tuesday morning.

Being informed by the hotel authorities, police recovered the body and brought it to the Ukhiya Police Station (PS).

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of the PS Bipul Chandra De confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BOGURA: A university student was found dead in a hotel room in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Tanvirul Islam Aqib, 24, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Kolagachia Village in Bamna Upazila of Barguna. He was an honours fourth year student of North South University.

Police sources said Aqib checked into the Shyamoli Hotel at midnight on Monday. The hotel staff informed the police after Aqib did not respond despite repeated knocks on the door on Tuesday noon.

Being informed, police rushed in, and found the body of Aqib hanging from the ceiling after breaking down the door of the hotel room.

He might have committed suicide, said Bogura Sadar PS OC Salim Reza.

However, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers are investigating the matter and necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the OC added.

KALIHATI, TANGAIL: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Kalihati Upazila in the district on Tuesday after five days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Joy Chandra Arja, 24, son of Jibon Chandra Arja, a resident of Silimpur Village in the upazila.

Kalihati PS OC Molla Azizur Rahman said a general diary was lodged with the PS on July 31 after Joy went missing from July 29.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Joy hanging from a branch of a tree in a cane field in Silimpur Pashchim Para area in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter, OC Azizur added.

MUNSHIGANJ: The body of a college student, who went missing on Monday after falling off a launch in Gajaria Upazila of the district, was recovered on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Niloy, 18, son of Dr Md Ali, a resident of Hoglakandi Village in the upazila. He was an eleventh grader of Gajaria Government College.

Gajaria Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Rifat Mallik said his body was recovered from the Pangasia Canal, a channel of the Meghna River, at around 10 am on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Niloy and his friends were returning home from a picnic on the launch when the tragedy occurred.

Niloy tried to remove a hanging live electric wire and was electrocuted.

Later on, he fell into the river and went missing, the official added.

NOAKHALI: The body of a farmer was recovered by police in Companiganj Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 55, a resident of Charzatra Village in the upazila.

According to local sources, Abul Kalam went out of the house on Monday morning, and had been missing since then. Later on, locals spotted his body lying on a field in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered his body from the scene.

Companiganj PS OC Sadekur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that legal steps will be taken after investigation in this regard.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the hanging body of a man in Sreemangal Upazila of the district on Monday.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body, which was hanging from a branch of a tree, at Jabbar Housing in the upazila in the afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Sub-Inspector of Sreemangal PS Md Alauddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the hanging body of a college girl from Sapura Chhaygahti area in the city on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jony Suraia, 20, daughter of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Shangkarpur Village under Manda Upazila of Naogaon District. She was a student of Rajshahi Polytechnic Institute.

Police sources said Jony's classmates spotted her body hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom at their mess in Sapura Chhaygahti area of the city at around 12:30 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Boalia Model PS OC Mazharul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.









