Tourists suffer for not issuing visa at Banglabandha Land Port



Immigration check-post of Banglabanda Land Port. photo: observer

Mostly tourists, patients and businessmen are suffering for this.

Amid the corona situation, passengers' travelling to and from through the port has been suspended for more than two years.

The travel visa ban was lifted by India on April 7 this year. But due to unknown reasons, Bangladesh is not issuing visa at this important port.

Passengers and tourists demanded re-opening of the visa system soon.

Import-export group of the land port organized a press conference at Panchagarh Chamber of Commerce and Industry recently, demanding opening of the visa facility.

It was told at the press conference that India resumed all types of visa by March when corona situation improved. But only Banglabandha has fallen into disarray.

Students, patients, businessmen, and tourists are used to go to India, Nepal, and Bhutan through this port. Thousands of people are suffering.

Due to visa suspension, the four-nation-linking land port has turned standstill.

Tourism service sources said, tourists would use the Banglabandha Immigration check-post for going to India's Darjeeling, Kanchenjunga, Gangtok, Duers as well as Nepal and Bhutan.

Due to closer of the route, tourists from India-Nepal-Bhutan to Bangladesh have decreased, and tourists from Bangladesh cannot go to these countries.

In a compelling situation, many are using different routes including Hili, Burimari and Benapole routes. It is killing much time and money.

Some tourists said, the importance of Banglabandha Land Port is exceptional as it is close to India, Nepal, and Bhutan.

A regular passenger of Banglabandha Immigration route Kabir Akanda said, "I can't go to India for two years. Travel visa is running in other ports. We want opening the port soon."

Tourist Sabbir Hossain said, "I went to India through Burimari Land Port Immigration route. The cost of both time and money has been double."

According to District Zonal Passport Office sources, 5,500 new passports were issued during two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

Passport applications have increased as check-posts of Burimari and Benapole were opened during the last Eid.

Banglabandha Immigration Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said, the immigration check-post is active; the problem for which tourist visa was suspended has been solved; already the Indian high commissioner has inspected the port.

Tourist visa will be issued soon, the OC added.



