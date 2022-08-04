Boatman’s body fished out of Buriganga

KERANIGANJ, Aug 3: The body of a boatman was fished out of the Buriganga river at Bashpatti in Keraniganj early Wednesday, nearly four hours after he went missing, said police.

The deceased was identified as Md Sohrab.

Mamunur Rashid, officer-in-charge (OC) of Keraniganj Model police station, said Sohrab fell into the river when Monir Hossain, a passenger, hit him on his head with a piece of wood following an altercation around 9pm on Tuesday.

Later, divers of the Naval police fished out the body from the river around 12:30 am. After the incident, the locals thrashed Monir and handed him over to the police station, the OC added. Besides, about one hundred enraged boatmen besieged the police station with the body demanding justice.

Police sent the body to the Mitford Hospital morgue for autopsy on Wednesday.

A case was also filed at Keraniganj Model police station, said the OC. -UNB