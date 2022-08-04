

Premier Bank signs agreement with SME Foundation

Under the agreement, Premier Bank will disburse the allotted fund at 4pc interest to CMS entrepreneurs across the country's rural and marginal population to accelerate economic recovery from the fall out of Covid-19 pandemic and to improve the rural living standard. As a partner bank, Premier Bank signed an agreement with SME Foundation to receive revolving fund under the Stimulus Package for distributing among CMS entrepreneurs.Syed Nowsher Ali, Deputy Managing Director, The Premier Bank Limited, and Md Mafizur Rahman, Managing Director of SME Foundation, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in a signing ceremony at a hotel in the capital recently, says a press release.Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of Financial Institutions Division (FID), Ministry of Finance, Md Masudur Rahman, Chairman, SME Foundation, Mohammed Emtiaz Uddin, SEVP & Head of SME & Agriculture Banking Division of Premier Bank Ltd and senior officials from other partner banks and NBFI's were present on the occasion.Under the agreement, Premier Bank will disburse the allotted fund at 4pc interest to CMS entrepreneurs across the country's rural and marginal population to accelerate economic recovery from the fall out of Covid-19 pandemic and to improve the rural living standard.