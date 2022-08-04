Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Business Desk

Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15

Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15

The Board of Directors of Padma Bank Ltd took a resolution on August 15 on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of martyrdom of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The condolence resolution was adopted at the 89th Meeting of the Board held on 2nd August 2022 at its Gulshan head office, says a press release.
Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presented the condolence proposal in the meeting.
At the meeting, the Board of Directors dwelt with life and achievements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to Bangladesh. Besides, the directors paid their respects to all the martyrs of August 15, including Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib.
As a token of respect, the Directors and officials of the bank used a special virtual background with the theme of National Mourning Day in the meeting held through both physically and digital platforms.  As part of the observance of National Mourning Day on August 15, the bank will undertake several activities throughout August.
Among others Director Md. Abu Kaiser FCA, Tamim Marzan Huda and Shahnul Hasan Khan were present at the meeting.
Managing Director and CEO of Sonali Bank Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F), Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain, M Imtiaz Farooq, Jahidur Rahman FCA and Syed Rafiqul Haq attended the meeting virtually.
Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director, and CEO of Padma Bank, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, Deputy Managing Director of Padma Bank were present in the meeting among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with SME Foundation
Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15
NBR awards IFIC Bank as one of the highest taxpayers
‘IMF loan to help stabilise economy, forex reserves’
BD launches new investment strategy, action plan to generate jobs
StanChart embraces sustainability as a way of life
AB Bank elects Khairul Alam Choudhury as new Chairman
World’s food supply faces new threat after India’s rice crop falters


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft