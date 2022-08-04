

Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15

The condolence resolution was adopted at the 89th Meeting of the Board held on 2nd August 2022 at its Gulshan head office, says a press release.

Dr. Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Chairman of the bank presided over the meeting. Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director and CEO of the bank presented the condolence proposal in the meeting.

At the meeting, the Board of Directors dwelt with life and achievements of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his contribution to Bangladesh. Besides, the directors paid their respects to all the martyrs of August 15, including Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib.

As a token of respect, the Directors and officials of the bank used a special virtual background with the theme of National Mourning Day in the meeting held through both physically and digital platforms. As part of the observance of National Mourning Day on August 15, the bank will undertake several activities throughout August.

Among others Director Md. Abu Kaiser FCA, Tamim Marzan Huda and Shahnul Hasan Khan were present at the meeting.

Managing Director and CEO of Sonali Bank Md Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Managing Director and CEO of Janata Bank Md. Abdus Salam Azad (F.F), Managing Director and CEO of Agrani Bank Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Rupali Bank Md. Obayed Ullah Al Masud, Managing Director of ICB Md. Abul Hossain, M Imtiaz Farooq, Jahidur Rahman FCA and Syed Rafiqul Haq attended the meeting virtually.

Tarek Reaz Khan, Managing Director, and CEO of Padma Bank, Faisal Ahsan Chowdhury and Zabed Amin, Deputy Managing Director of Padma Bank were present in the meeting among others.



