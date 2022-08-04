

NBR awards IFIC Bank as one of the highest taxpayers

Shah A Sarwar, MD and CEO of the IFIC Bank received the award of recognition from A K M Badiul Alam, Director General of Central Intelligence Cell (CIC), held at NBR Tax Zone-1 Conference Hall recently, says a press release.

Presided over by Md. Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner of Taxes, large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Rawnak Afroz, Commissioner of Taxes, taxes Appeal Zone-2, Dilip Kumar Mandal, CFO, IFIC Bank, Selim Talukder, Head of Financial Operations and Taxations, IFIC Bank along with senior officials of Large Taxpayers unit and other banks were present in the award giving ceremony.











