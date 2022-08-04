Video
‘IMF loan to help stabilise economy, forex reserves’

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

Bangladesh is expecting around USD $4.5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a precautionary measure to stabilize foreign exchange reserves although the letter to IMF did not mention the amount.
Bangladesh trade deficit hits $30.86 billion, remittance fell by 15.12 per cent and current account deficit stood at $18.70 billion in the recently concluded 2021-22 fiscal. So the country is trying to get IMF loan at a time when two other South Asian countries- Sri Lanka and Pakistan - are struggling for IMF loan to salvage their economy.
Sri Lanka and Pakistan's economy is in danger, so they are trying to get IMF loans. But Bangladesh is not in a disaster like them. Sri Lanka is bankrupt, and Pakistan is in dire economic straits. Still, many people ask why Bangladesh has to take an IMF loan.
Bangladesh's foreign loan burden increased to $93.23 billion till March 2022. The external loan jumped as the government took foreign loans to implement some mega projects.
Replying to a query planning minister MA Mannan said Bangladesh so far has not defaulted on repayment of external loans.
"In South-East Asia Bangladesh's debt-GDP ratio is around 41.4 percent of which foreign loans is 21 per cent. Indian's loans is 86.8 percent of GDP, Pakistan loans 74 per cent of GDP, Sri Lankan loans 107 percent of GDP and Thailand loans 62 percent of GDP," he said.
Bangladesh took loans for some mega projects including Padma Bridge being aware of the returns of those projects. The Padma Bridge authority is collecting toll more than they imagined earlier, which is an example of returns, Mannan said.
Regarding the IMF loans, he said Bangladesh sought IMF loans as a precautionary measure to keep the economy stable and capable of meeting oil, gas and fertiliser import payments.
He said the current foreign exchange reserve is not in danger and there is no possibility of a crisis here like Sri Lanka. But pressure has been created in the economy due to global price hike of commodities and energy price hike.
"Covid-19 pandemic and Ukraine-Russia war are sudden incidents which none imagined earlier affecting our economy like other countries," Mannan said.
For IMF loan conditions will be tolerable," he said.
Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam told the UNB IMF is likely to attach some conditions on reforms and regulations that can also be good for the economy. Bangladesh earlier took IMF loans and paid all the external loans, he said.
Economist Ahsan H Mansur said inflation as per BBS statistics rose to 7.56 percent which is the highest in 9 years, taka has been depreciated more than 11 per cent since January and dollar remained unstable in kerb market selling at Tk 112 per dollar recently.
Apart from these, oil and gas prices are soaring in global market, and energy, food and fertiliser supplies have been disrupted for Ukraine-Russia war. All such indicators are signalling a worsening of the economic situation in future, he said.     -UNB


