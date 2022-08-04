BD launches new investment strategy, action plan to generate jobs

Bangladesh launched a new action plan Tuesday aimed at helping the youth to become entrepreneurs and generate employment for sustaining the country's economic growth.

The 'Bangladesh Impact Investment Strategy and Action Plan ' or BIISAP, launched at an event in Dhaka, focuses on employment generation for sustained growth and take the economy forward.

Speaking at the event Planning Minister MA Mannan praised Bangladesh's young people as very innovative and ager to start their own businesses. He said the government is encouraging private public partnership for economic development.

Mannan also urged regulators including BB and BSEC for easing policy to provide funds to the young entrepreneurs so they can move forward.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) deputy governor Abul Farah Md Naser was among a host of speakers in the programme.

Prof Shibli Rubayat-Ul- Islam, chairman BSEC, Mustafa Osman Turan, ambassador of Turkiye to Bangladesh, Nathalie Chouard, ambassador of Switzerland, Sirajul Islam, executive chairman BIDA and Chair, National Advisory Board (NAB) for investment, Khondkar Morshed Millay, Director sustainable finance of BB, Sir Ronald Cohen, chairman, global steering group for impact investment, Arastoo Khan, member secretary NAB, Farhad Reza, CEO of NAB and president Build Bangladesh also spokke. -UNB











