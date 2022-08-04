StanChart embraces sustainability as a way of life

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) has introduced several initiatives that aim to cut down on energy consumption and drive efficiency across all of the Bank's office spaces and branches.

The initiatives are designed to complement the Government's recently announced conservation measures and are being implemented with immediate effect, says a press release.

The Bank has also announced the "Embracing Sustainability Challenge" - a united country-wide challenge to make further strides in driving environmental conservation. The Challenge will encourage staff to think greener, approach sustainability as a way of life, and lead by example.

Starting in August, all staff will take part in 30 days of action, participating in activities centred on four themes: Going Green, Conserving Water, Conserving Energy and Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "The world economy is experiencing more headwinds from the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, resulting in higher inflation and pressure on foreign exchange rates around world. Bangladesh remains relatively resilient due to low external government debt and near self-sufficiency in our staple food.

"Having said that, we can individually and collectively make a difference by helping our beloved nation to avoid the slippery slope of a potential future crisis, just by making minor adjustments to our lives and in how we operate. Together, we can steady the ship and power Bangladesh forward."

To reduce energy consumption and import dependence, StanChart has announced that all office spaces will be closed on Sundays - excluding branches and other essential services - and employees will be expected to work from home on the day; employees will be required to spend a minimum of two days working from home per week; all meetings that require travel will move to virtual platforms; flexitime rosters will be introduced to facilitate commuting during off-peak traffic hours; carpooling is being encouraged amongst colleagues; bank's procurement will prioritise locally produced goods and services, over imports; the Bank will invest in smart infrastructure to drive efficiency, such as motion sensors for lights and appliances in meeting rooms, branches; and 50% reduction in paper usage for non-branch activities.











