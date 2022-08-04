

AB Bank elects Khairul Alam Choudhury as new Chairman

Khairul Alam Choudhury, Barrister-at-Law joined AB Bank as Director in 2018. He is a practicing lawyer in the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh.

He was graduated from University of Wolver Hampton, UK in 2001. Thereafter, Choudhury obtained his post-graduation from the City University, UK in 2002 and was also called to the Bar from Lincoln's Inn, London in 2002.

Barrister Choudhury is involved in various social and charitable activities.

















