Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:57 AM
Nagad's ED Jhalak gets int'l fintech award

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

Maruful Islam Jhalak, the Executive Director of Nagad Limited, has been named as the 'Best Emerging Director in Fintech' by UK-based The Global Economics Ltd, one of the prominent bi-annual business publications in the world.
Jhalak is the first individual from the country's fintech industry to earn this award in the leadership category from the prestigious publication, The Global Economics Ltd, says a press release.
Jhalak oversees the technical aspects of the company, as a tech visionary and architect who played a vital role in the implementation of revolutionary concepts such as E-KYC and D-KYC. E-KYC is widely recognized as the country's first true digital revolution in the financial industry.
In addition, Jhalak was instrumental in pioneering first-of-its-kind innovations and streamlining the process of opening accounts by simply dialing *167#; known as D-KYC, which has emerged as a role model for the country's financial industry.
These groundbreaking innovations have been Nagad's most significant endeavors to date, allowing the company to take bold measures such as lowering cash-out rates to a single digit and acquiring 6.5 crore customers in a short span of time.
Global Economics recognized Maruful Islam Jhalak for his remarkable contribution to the introduction of these innovative fintech solutions that have truly steered the country's financial industry towards digitization.
Expressing his thoughts on receiving the award Jhalak said: "I am humbled and thrilled that the prominent publication recognized my contributions. Nagad has introduced numerous game-changing innovations that have robustly altered the country's financial industry landscape. I am truly delighted to be a part of such endeavors, and this acknowledgment from a global platform will undoubtedly inspire me to bring more digitization concepts to reality in the days ahead."
Through the leadership award, 'The Global Economics' recognizes leaders who strive hard to bring revolutionary changes to their economies. This year, the publication honored 20 top executives from all around the world for their extraordinary contributions to their respective industries.
Earlier in 2021 Global Economics awarded Nagad, the mobile financial venture of the Bangladesh Post Office, as 'Best DFS (Digital Finance Service Award) of 2021. The publication recognized Nagad, under the criteria of digital transformations in technological innovation through the 'Best DFS Award'.


