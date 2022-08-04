

Walton gives rebate on computer products in exchange of old items

Walton has announced this facility in a bid to create awareness about e-waste and protect the environment through e-waste management, aiming to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says a press release.

In the offer, customers can purchase new computer products of Walton from any Walton Plaza or Walton E-plaza at up to 20 percent or maximum of Tk. 10,000 discounts along with 6-month installment and 3-month EMI facilities which will be continued until further notice.

The announcement came on Tuesday at a programme held at the Walton corporate office in the capital. State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid virtually inaugurated the Walton Laptop Exchange Offer season-2 campaign as chief guest of the event.

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the function while Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed graced the program as special guest.

Walton Plaza Trade's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Directors Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd. Engr. Md. Liakat Ali, Walton's Senior Executive Directors S M Zahid Hasan, Firoj Alam, Amin Khan, Executive Directors Azizul Hakim and Zeenat Hakim and CBO of Walton Computer Products Tauhidur Rahman Raad were also attended the program.

Note that laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, monitor, printer, tab, RAM, SSD/portable SSD, power supply, UPS, router, keyboard, mouse, pen drive, memory card, etc. are available in this exchange benefits. However, mobile phone (smart or feature phone) will be accepted as exchange in case of purchasing of Tab and TV in purchasing monitor.

In his inaugural speech, Nasrul Hamid said that Walton is one of the largest companies in Bangladesh. There are very few examples in the world for any company to grow so quickly in just 10 years. Walton creates employment for over one lakh people, contributing greatly to the overall economic development in the country. Walton is a development partner of Bangladesh and has the dedication towards the country and people.

The state minister also said that Walton has taken various sustainable initiatives including using solar power to save electricity. Their e-waste management initiatives are also very essential for Bangladesh and Walton is the first organization who undertakes such initiatives. Some special benefits are being announced by Walton laptops to create awareness among customers over these activities. Actually, Walton is encouraging and making people aware toward making a green Bangladesh. Industries like Walton will go forward as they work with all with socially and economically.

SM Rezaul Alam said for this reason, Walton has launched this exchange offer to raise awareness among people over e-waste management.

Golam Murshed said: In private sector, Walton is the first organization in Bangladesh to start working on implementing SDGs through its 'Better Bangladesh Tomorrow' initiative which is taken two years back to implement sustainability at everywhere so that people feel and own this concept.

















