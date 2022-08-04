

SCB to attend Global Shippers' Alliance meeting in Bangkok

The decision was taken at the 4th meeting of the Board of Directors of SCB held at its office at Dhanmandi, Dhaka with SCB Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim in the chair.

A delegation lead by Md. Rezaul Karim, who is also the Vice Chairman of ASA will attend the meeting, says a press release.

Apart from Bangladesh, European, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysian, Korean & Thai Shippers' Council; Macau Shippers' Association and American Association of Exporters and Importers representatives are expected to attend the meeting.

The fourth of SCB Board of Directors (for the term 2022-23) meeting also approved the minutes of the previous meeting, accounts statement and cost of relief which was distributed among the flood affected people in various areas of Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Tangail Districts under CSR activities. The Board also decided to enhance salaries of the SCB employees.

Senior Vice Chairman Md. Ariful Ahsan; Vice Chairman A. K. M. Aminul Mannan (Khokon) and Directors : Md. Munir Hossain; Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan; Syed Md. Bakhtiar; Md. Nurussafa Babu; Ganesh Chandra Saha, Ataur Rahman Khan and K. M. Arifuzzaman also attended the Board meeting.

















