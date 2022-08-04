BMW profits drop as China lockdowns knock production

FRANKFURT, August 3: German auto manufacturer BMW said Wednesday its profits dipped in the second quarter as supply bottlenecks and Chinese lockdowns knocked production.

The carmaker's profits for the period between April and June fell to three billion euros ($3.1 billion) from 4.8 billion euros in the same period last year.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse recognised "unfavourable conditions" but said in a statement the Munich-based group had shown "a high degree of resilience".

"Ongoing semiconductor supply issues and supply chain disruptions following Covid lockdowns in China", a key market for automakers, held back production in the first half of the year, BMW said in a statement.

BMW shipped just over 563,000 units in the second quarter of 2022, a drop of 19.8 percent.

Like other premium carmakers, the limits to production meant that BMW leant more heavily on its top-of-the-range models with bigger margins. -AFP





