Turkish inflation stabilises at under 80pc in boost to Erdogan

ISTANBUL, July 3: Turkey's annual inflation rate stabilised in July at just under 80 percent, official data showed on Wednesday, helping support President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's pledges that runaway prices increases would soon stop.

The official annual rate of consumer price increases reached 79.6 percent in July compared to 78.6 percent in June.

Turkey plunged into a fresh economic crisis when Erdogan set off on an unusual economic experiment nearly a year ago that attempted to bring down chronically high inflation by slashing interest rates.

Conventional economic theory accepted by world governments states that lower interest rates drive growth and push up prices by building up demand.

Turkey now has a real interest rate of negative 64.4 percent -- the lowest in the world by a substantial margin.

This means that Turks have a strong incentive to spend as much as they can before their liras lose even more value.

But Erdogan has repeatedly urged "patience" and vowed that prices would start falling again at the start of next year.

"A price stabilisation trend has already started," Erdogan said two days before the latest inflation report was released.

"We hope that inflation will enter a significant downward trend in the first months of the new year."

The central bank now forecasts the inflation rate to ease back down to roughly 40 percent by the time Erdogan is due to face a difficult re-election next July.

Opposition leaders and many Turks no longer trust official government data.

The annual inflation rate reported this week in Istanbul -- headed by a popular opposition party figure -- was roughly 100 percent.

But a respected monthly study released by independent economists from Turkey's ENAG research institute also showed prices stabilising -- although at a much higher rate than the one reported by the state statistics agency.

ENAG said the official annual rate of consumer price increases reached 176 percent in July compared to 174 percent in June. -AFP





