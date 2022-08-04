Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Banglalink, BRACU to develop students’ skill

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221

Banglalink, BRACU to develop students’ skill

Banglalink, BRACU to develop students’ skill

Banglalink has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BRAC University (BRACU) to facilitate students' skill development.
Banglalink Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer Monzula Morshed and BRAC University Registrar Dr David Dowland recently signed the MoU on behalf of the organisations, according to a press release.
It will enable the students to learn from the top professionals of Banglalink and get the opportunity to become a part of Banglalink's valued programs.
Monzula Morshed said, "We strive to empower talented youths with a view to building them as future leaders of the country. BRAC University graduates have always shown outstanding prospects in different sectors. Banglalink is very pleased to play a facilitating role in helping them advance their skillsets further."
BRACU Registrar David said, "Our students should be given the opportunity to equip themselves with digital skills required to succeed in today's world. We are confident that they will greatly benefit from Banglalink's skill development programs. We thank Banglalink for making us a preferential partner for this collaboration."
Under this agreement, BRAC University students will get the scope to join Banglalink's youth empowerment programs such as learn from the leaders, learn from the startups, campus to corporate, career Bootcamp, club collaboration, on spot internship and job assessment, strategic assistant program, advanced internship program, campus ambassador program, womentor program, and ennovators program. They will also study Banglalink's cases as part of their university curriculum.
Ayesha Saeed, Head of Talent Management, Banglalink, Eshanee Sadhukhan, Talent Management Lead Specialist, Banglalink, and Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director, Campus Life, BRAC University were also present at the signing ceremony.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with SME Foundation
Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15
NBR awards IFIC Bank as one of the highest taxpayers
‘IMF loan to help stabilise economy, forex reserves’
BD launches new investment strategy, action plan to generate jobs
StanChart embraces sustainability as a way of life
AB Bank elects Khairul Alam Choudhury as new Chairman
World’s food supply faces new threat after India’s rice crop falters


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft