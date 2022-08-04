

Banglalink, BRACU to develop students’ skill

Banglalink Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer Monzula Morshed and BRAC University Registrar Dr David Dowland recently signed the MoU on behalf of the organisations, according to a press release.

It will enable the students to learn from the top professionals of Banglalink and get the opportunity to become a part of Banglalink's valued programs.

Monzula Morshed said, "We strive to empower talented youths with a view to building them as future leaders of the country. BRAC University graduates have always shown outstanding prospects in different sectors. Banglalink is very pleased to play a facilitating role in helping them advance their skillsets further."

BRACU Registrar David said, "Our students should be given the opportunity to equip themselves with digital skills required to succeed in today's world. We are confident that they will greatly benefit from Banglalink's skill development programs. We thank Banglalink for making us a preferential partner for this collaboration."

Under this agreement, BRAC University students will get the scope to join Banglalink's youth empowerment programs such as learn from the leaders, learn from the startups, campus to corporate, career Bootcamp, club collaboration, on spot internship and job assessment, strategic assistant program, advanced internship program, campus ambassador program, womentor program, and ennovators program. They will also study Banglalink's cases as part of their university curriculum.

Ayesha Saeed, Head of Talent Management, Banglalink, Eshanee Sadhukhan, Talent Management Lead Specialist, Banglalink, and Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director, Campus Life, BRAC University were also present at the signing ceremony. -UNB





Banglalink has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with BRAC University (BRACU) to facilitate students' skill development.Banglalink Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer Monzula Morshed and BRAC University Registrar Dr David Dowland recently signed the MoU on behalf of the organisations, according to a press release.It will enable the students to learn from the top professionals of Banglalink and get the opportunity to become a part of Banglalink's valued programs.Monzula Morshed said, "We strive to empower talented youths with a view to building them as future leaders of the country. BRAC University graduates have always shown outstanding prospects in different sectors. Banglalink is very pleased to play a facilitating role in helping them advance their skillsets further."BRACU Registrar David said, "Our students should be given the opportunity to equip themselves with digital skills required to succeed in today's world. We are confident that they will greatly benefit from Banglalink's skill development programs. We thank Banglalink for making us a preferential partner for this collaboration."Under this agreement, BRAC University students will get the scope to join Banglalink's youth empowerment programs such as learn from the leaders, learn from the startups, campus to corporate, career Bootcamp, club collaboration, on spot internship and job assessment, strategic assistant program, advanced internship program, campus ambassador program, womentor program, and ennovators program. They will also study Banglalink's cases as part of their university curriculum.Ayesha Saeed, Head of Talent Management, Banglalink, Eshanee Sadhukhan, Talent Management Lead Specialist, Banglalink, and Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director, Campus Life, BRAC University were also present at the signing ceremony. -UNB