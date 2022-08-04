Video
Global stock markets rise amid US Speaker’s Taiwan visit

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 215

LONDON, August 3: Global stocks mostly rose Wednesday as traders tracked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which has further strained China-US ties.
The highest profile trip to Taiwan in 25 years by a US politician met with condemnation from Beijing, which warned of serious economic and military consequences.
The news had sent shivers on Tuesday through trading floors that were already on edge over the Ukraine war, surging inflation, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth.
However, most equity markets edged upwards on Wednesday.
London nudged higher on the eve of a widely-expected half-point interest rate hike in Britain.
Oil prices slid as the OPEC+ group of major oil exporters convened to discuss output strategy.
Meanwhile, Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday evening, ending her controversial landmark visit that Beijing responded to with threats and military drills.
"There has been a lot of fear but no material effect," AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam told AFP, when questioned about the markets impact of Pelosi's visit.
"Hence, we see equities holding on to their gains and moving higher."
Analysts are also keen to find out what the White House's response will be, particularly ahead of mid-term elections in November with anti-China rhetoric playing well with voters, but President Joe Biden keen not to further harm economic ties.
SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes added that the US administration was probably not likely to cut Trump-era tariffs before then.
Wednesday's broadly positive performance followed a drop on Wall Street, where the Taiwan news was compounded by a series of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials indicating more big interest rate hikes could still be in the pipeline.
Stocks rallied last week and Treasury yields dropped after boss Jerome Powell hinted the bank could begin slowing down, but the latest remarks suggest a hoped-for dovish pivot might not be coming just yet as inflation remains stubbornly high.    -AFP


