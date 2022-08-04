BB allows exporters to retain export proceeds till 15 days

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed exporters some time in en-cashing their value added portion of repatriated export proceeds on Wednesday.

The central bank in a circular to all authorized dealers (AD) said to impart flexibility in trade transactions, it has been decided that the ADs may, on applications from exporters, retain value added portion of export proceeds in foreign exchange for a maximum period of 15 days.

It also said the retained fund will be used through the same ADs for settlement of other import obligations payable by the same exporters within this period and in case of the fund remaining unused, ADs shall en-cashed the same compulsorily in Taka just after expiry of 15 days.

However, the unused fund can, on request from exporters, may be en-cashed before this allowable time but other instructions in this regard shall remain unchanged.

Earlier on May this year the central bank had asked banks to en-cash the export proceeds on day after receiving the proceeds. But now it extended the time for 15 days to en-cash the proceeds in local currencies.





