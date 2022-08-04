Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 11:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BB allows exporters to retain export proceeds till 15 days

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 216
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has allowed exporters some time in en-cashing their value added portion of repatriated export proceeds on Wednesday.
The central bank in a circular to all authorized dealers (AD) said to impart flexibility in trade transactions, it has been decided that the ADs may, on applications from exporters, retain value added portion of export proceeds in foreign exchange for a maximum period of 15 days.
It also said the retained fund will be used through the same ADs for settlement of other import obligations payable by the same exporters within this period and in case of the fund remaining unused, ADs shall en-cashed the same compulsorily in Taka just after expiry of 15 days.
However, the unused fund can, on request from exporters, may be en-cashed before this allowable time but other instructions in this regard shall remain unchanged.
Earlier on May this year the central bank had asked banks to en-cash the export proceeds on day after receiving the proceeds. But now it extended the time for 15 days to en-cash the proceeds in local currencies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank signs agreement with SME Foundation
Padma Bank adopts resolution on August 15
NBR awards IFIC Bank as one of the highest taxpayers
‘IMF loan to help stabilise economy, forex reserves’
BD launches new investment strategy, action plan to generate jobs
StanChart embraces sustainability as a way of life
AB Bank elects Khairul Alam Choudhury as new Chairman
World’s food supply faces new threat after India’s rice crop falters


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft