

BATB named among top income tax payers for FY’22

BAT Bangladesh received this prestigious award at a ceremony held in the capital on Tuesday, 2 August 2022.

The Chief guest of the ceremony Ms. Shaheen Akhter, Member - Tax Admin and Human Resource Management of National Board of Revenue (NBR), handed over a Crest and Certificate of appreciation to Ms. Amun Mustafiz, Finance Director and Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Head of External Affairs of BAT Bangladesh. The meeting was presided over by Mr. Iqbal Hossain, Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Unit - Income Tax.

In FY 2021-22, BAT Bangladesh has contributed approximately 8% more Income tax than previous financial year. The company contributes around 10% of the total internal revenue of the country every year.

Apart from the income tax, in the last fiscal year, the company has contributed about Tk 25,783 crore to the National Exchequer as Value Added Tax (VAT) and Supplementary Duty (SD).















