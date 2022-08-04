Stocks continue to rise, DSE turnover nears Tk 12b-mark

Stocks rose for fourth consecutive day on Wednesday pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) and soaring the DSE turnover to three-months high at Tk 12 billion.

The stocks continued to rise after the Securities and Exchange Commission fixed floor prices recently to boost the market transactions.

Besides, the news of rising remittance inflow, declining imports and increasing export growth also encouraged the investors for taking fresh stakes.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE jumped up by 50.87 points or 0.81 per cent to 6,300, adding 320 points in the past four days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, rose 24.62 points to 2,258 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 8.16 points to 1,370 at the close of the trading. Turnover on the DSE was Tk 11.95 billion as against Tk 11.83 billion on the previous day.

Besides, the news of rising remittance inflow, declining imports and increasing export growth are providing a breathing space to the ongoing stress on the country's foreign exchange reserve, they said.

However, the losers took a modest lead over the gainers, as out of 382 issues traded, 162 declined, 152 advanced and 68 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) jumped up by 64 points to 18,483 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 98 points to close at 11,073.

Of the issues traded, 150 advanced, 98 declined and 57 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 9.50 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 215 million.



















