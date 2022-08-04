

Chinese firm to invest little over $8m in BEPZA EZ

The company will produce annually 30 million pairs of Insole, Outsole & Midsole and 0.3 million Cubic Meters EVA & PU Foam. The dependency on import of the above mentioned materials of export oriented shoe industries of the country will be decreased by the operation of the factory.

Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Mr. LUO Zhexian, Managing Director of KPST Shoes (BD) Co. Ltd. signed an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective organizations today (3 August 2022) at BEPZA Complex, Dhaka. BEPZA Executive Chairman Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, ndc, psc witnessed the agreement signing ceremony.

Mentionable, including M/s. KPST Shoes, BEPZA approved total 12 enterprises to establish industries in BEPZA EZ, the largest venture of BEPZA. The total proposed investment of these enterprises is US$ 251.78 million.

Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Admin) Md. Zakir Hossain Chowdhury, Project Director of BEPZA EZ Md. Hafizur Rahman, Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain and Executive Director (Enterprise Services) Md. Khorshid Alam were present during the signing ceremony.







