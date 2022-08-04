Video
Inflation drops to 7.48pc in July: Minister

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business correspondent

The country's inflation rate has come down to 7.48 per cent in July from 7.56 per cent in June, according to Planning Minister MA Mannan.
He was speaking at a press briefing at the planning ministry on Wednesday.
"Although the inflation rate has come down, it is still higher than in July 2021. Inflation was 5.36 per cent in July last year," he said.
Food inflation decreased to 8.19 per cent in July from 8.37 per cent in June, according to a BBS report, with lower prices of edible oil and rice offsetting the surge in food costs.
"This trend will continue as Russia has allowed exports of wheat and other food grains from Ukraine," the minister said.
MA Mannan said, 'The price of rice has not increased. In some cases it has decreased. The price of edible oil has decreased from Tk 18 to Tk 20. The price of pulses has not increased. Due to these reasons food inflation has come down. Then there is the effect on overall inflation. Overall inflation eased to 4.4 per cent last July. And food price inflation has decreased by 10.19 per cent.
In response to a question, he said, 'The people of the village who are the poorest have the most endurance. He said, those who expected Bangladesh to become Sri Lanka due to inflation, their hopes were not fulfilled.
In response to another question, he said, "Inflation will continue to decline." After two months the seedlings will grow to bring harvest in the house. Way to import rice is also open.
Meanwhile, rural overall inflation has come down to 8.02 per cent from 8.09 per cent in June. At this time, food inflation has decreased to 8.79 per cent, which was 8.93 per cent in June. Non-food prices rose slightly to 6.58 per cent from 6.51 per cent in June.
Overall inflation in the city eased to 6.51 per cent from 6.62 per cent in June. Food  inflation has come down to 6.84 per cent, which was 7.11 per cent in June. Inflation of non-food products rose to 6.15 per cent from 6.08 per cent in June.


