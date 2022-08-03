

Edible oil market in chaos



Moreover, in the context of a sharp fall in prices of soybean and palm oil in international markets, edible oil is still selling at a cutthroat price in the country. The disturbing reality can rightly call into question whether the syndicate is controlling the government or not.



Unfortunately, this is going at a critical time when our consumers are already hit hard by price hike of most daily essentials.



Reportedly, although the price of soybean oil should not exceed Tk 124 in the country under the current global market situation, it is selling at far beyond government approved price of Tk 185. And by charging this extra money, the syndicate has pocketed Tk 1, 000crore in last few days.



Sadly, though the steps, such as waiving VAT, withdrawal of LC commission and LC margin earlier taken by government for the protection of consumers' interest served little its purpose, importers and mill owners are having a field day by making the most out of all waivers.



In this situation, both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the situation by either citing a lack of new oil supply or selling them at exorbitant price.



No doubt, low income people are bearing the harshest bash in this regard. And that dubious traders toying with helpless consumers is not new. No denying, that this is continuing amidst government's marked failure to reign in the price manipulations at each of the four stages of the value chain within the country involving refiners, dealers, wholesalers and retailers.



Government failure to reign in abnormal price hike in edible oil through several drives in the last one year simply ran the gauntlet across the country. And sale of this important cooking item at unwarranted price is taking place at a time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of people, many of whom have already fallen victim to the pandemic induced harsh economic reality.



It is time the government comes down heavily on the dubious syndicates and ensure edible oil available at a cheaper rate for ordinary people. Until the government brings errant traders to book, millions will fall out of the frying pan into the fire.



Earlier, we have penned a number of editorials expressing our concern over oil price.



