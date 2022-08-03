Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Edible oil market in chaos

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Edible oil market in chaos

Edible oil market in chaos

A news report titled "Reduced prices of edible oil not followed" lately front-paged in this daily simply reveals government's vulnerability in the face of a threat posed by an organised syndicate of unscrupulous traders.

Moreover, in the context of a sharp fall in prices of soybean and palm oil in international markets, edible oil is still selling at a cutthroat price in the country. The disturbing reality can rightly call into question whether the syndicate is controlling the government or not.

Unfortunately, this is going at a critical time when our consumers are already hit hard by price hike of most daily essentials.  

Reportedly, although the price of soybean oil should not exceed Tk 124 in the country under the current global market situation, it is selling at far beyond government approved price of Tk 185. And by charging this extra money, the syndicate has pocketed Tk 1, 000crore in last few days.

Sadly, though the steps, such as waiving VAT, withdrawal of LC commission and LC margin earlier taken by government for the protection of consumers' interest served little its purpose, importers and mill owners are having a field day by making the most out of all waivers.

In this situation, both retail and wholesale traders are exploiting the situation by either citing a lack of new oil supply or selling them at exorbitant price.

No doubt, low income people are bearing the harshest bash in this regard. And that dubious traders toying with helpless consumers is not new. No denying, that this is continuing amidst government's marked failure to reign in the price manipulations at each of the four stages of the value chain within the country involving refiners, dealers, wholesalers and retailers.

Government failure to reign in abnormal price hike in edible oil through several drives in the last one year simply ran the gauntlet across the country. And sale of this important cooking item at unwarranted price is taking place at a time that deserves more compassion and care in the service of people, many of whom have already fallen victim to the pandemic induced harsh economic reality.

It is time the government comes down heavily on the dubious syndicates and ensure edible oil available at a cheaper rate for ordinary people. Until the government brings errant traders to book, millions will fall out of the frying pan into the fire.

Earlier, we have penned a number of editorials expressing our concern over oil price.

Government authorities concerned in monitoring and regulating commodity price must act immediately to restore discipline in the edible oil market. Also it is time for the government to prove that no syndicate is stronger than the state.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Edible oil market in chaos
Need for more policewomen
Sad state of govt office websites
Rail crashes take toll on our indifference
We condemn ‘unholy beneficiaries’ of Russia-Ukraine War
Surge in Dengue outbreak
Dhaka-Tokyo ties to get a boost
Planned load shedding management in chaos


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft