Jota extends Liverpool stay with 'long-term deal'

LONDON, AUG 2: Diogo Jota has signed a "new long-term deal" with Liverpool, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.

Neither the exact length of the contract, nor its worth, were not disclosed British media reported the Portuguese forward, who joined Liverpool from English rivals Wolves in 2020 would be staying at Anfield until at least 2027.

He was a central figure as Liverpool were narrowly denied a historic quadruple last season as they were pipped to the Premier League title by a point by Manchester City and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid after winning the League and FA Cup. -AFP