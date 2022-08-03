Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Jota extends Liverpool stay with 'long-term deal'

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

LONDON, AUG 2: Diogo Jota has signed a "new long-term deal" with Liverpool, the Premier League giants announced Tuesday.
Neither the exact length of the contract, nor its worth, were not disclosed British media reported the Portuguese forward, who joined Liverpool from English rivals Wolves in 2020 would be staying at Anfield until at least 2027.
He was a central figure as Liverpool were narrowly denied a historic quadruple last season as they were pipped to the Premier League title by a point by Manchester City and lost the Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid after winning the League and FA Cup.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jota extends Liverpool stay with 'long-term deal'
Egypt and Saudi champions to inaugurate Qatar's WC final stadium
Murray, Venus defeated in Washington openers
South American countries set to launch official 2030 WC bid
Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 mn LIV offer, Greg Norman says
Man City, Liverpool renew title fight as Premier League clubs flex financial muscle
Swim star McKeon wins 12th Commonwealth gold
Ace spinner Rashid part of Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft