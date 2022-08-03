Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Egypt and Saudi champions to inaugurate Qatar's WC final stadium

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

DOHA, AUG 2: Qatar announced Monday that the club champions of Saudi Arabia and Egypt will inaugurate the Lusail stadium to be used for the World Cup final on September 9.
The match between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and the Egyptian champions, who are not yet decided, will be "the final milestone in our journey ahead of the big kick-off on November 21," said Hassan Al Thawadi, secretary general Qatar's organising committee.
The 80,000 capacity gold coloured venue, in the Lusail new city just north of Doha, was the last of the eight World Cup stadiums to be completed.
A test event is to be staged there on August 11 when a Qatar championship match between Al-Arabi SC and Al-Rayyan is held.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jota extends Liverpool stay with 'long-term deal'
Egypt and Saudi champions to inaugurate Qatar's WC final stadium
Murray, Venus defeated in Washington openers
South American countries set to launch official 2030 WC bid
Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 mn LIV offer, Greg Norman says
Man City, Liverpool renew title fight as Premier League clubs flex financial muscle
Swim star McKeon wins 12th Commonwealth gold
Ace spinner Rashid part of Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft