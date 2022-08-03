Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

South American countries set to launch official 2030 WC bid

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

MONTEVIDEO, AUG 2: Four South American countries will on Tuesday launch an unprecedented joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.
Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile's intention to bid has long been in the making.
More than three years ago they committed to create a local organizing committee to co-ordinate with South American football's governing body CONMEBOL to plan their bid.
But it has taken until now for the "Juntos 2030" (Together 2030) bid to be made official.
It centers on the desire to "bring the World Cup back to its original home: South America," said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.
The very first edition of the World Cup in 1930 was held in Uruguay and won by the hosts, beating their neighbors Argentina 4-2 in the final.
The joint South American bid aims to stage the 2030 final in the very same Centenario stadium that hosted the first title match 100 years earlier.
"For us it should be called the 2030 Centenary World Cup," said Uruguay's sports minister Sebastian Bauza.
"What we have to focus on is the Centenary World Cup. The 100 year celebration of the first World Cup will be here. Back to the legend, back to its roots!"
Should it be successful, though, the two tournaments could not be more different.
In 1930 there were only 13 teams and the entire tournament was played in the same city -- Montevideo -- in just three stadiums.
In 2030 there will be 48 teams with around 15 stadiums used across the four countries.
If successful it would be the first time that as many as four countries host the World Cup.
The 2026 tournament has already been awarded to three countries -- Canada, Mexico and the United States.
Despite the Latin American region being one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Chile's sports minister Alexandra Benado insisted in an interview published on Monday that all four countries remain in a position to host the tournament.
"Our proposal will be austere and sustainable and will meet FIFA's demands," Benado told El Mercurio newspaper.
The joint South American bid will likely come up against at least two other proposals.
Spain and Portugal have officially submitted a joint bid while Morocco have repeatedly insisted they will bid to become only the second ever African country to host the finals.
The United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland decided in February to abandon a joint bid that would have seen five FIFA member federations hosting the tournament.
There has also been tentative talk of an Israeli bid alongside the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
The last World Cup to be hosted in South America was Brazil 2014.
More than half of the 21 World Cup finals already staged have been in Europe but later this year Qatar will host the finals, only the second time they will be in Asia.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jota extends Liverpool stay with 'long-term deal'
Egypt and Saudi champions to inaugurate Qatar's WC final stadium
Murray, Venus defeated in Washington openers
South American countries set to launch official 2030 WC bid
Tiger Woods rejected $700-800 mn LIV offer, Greg Norman says
Man City, Liverpool renew title fight as Premier League clubs flex financial muscle
Swim star McKeon wins 12th Commonwealth gold
Ace spinner Rashid part of Afghanistan squad for Ireland T20Is


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft