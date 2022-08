Sheikh Russel KC finish sixth in BPL

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra finished the TVS Bangladesh Premier League campaign with a by 4-1 goals victory over Swadhinata Krira Sangha held on Tuesday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.With the day's win, Sheikh Russel KC finished sixth position in the league with 31 points from 22 matches while Swadhinata Krira Sangha who were relegated freom the league, remained bottom of the table with 10 points playing the same number of matches. -BSS