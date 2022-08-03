Video
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022
Mohammedan finish fifth in BPL with crushing victory

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

Malian forward Souleymane Diabate slammed a brilliant hat-trick saw Mohammedan Sporting Club finished the fifth position in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League crushing Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends by 7-0 goals held on Tuesday at Shaheed Dhirendranath Datta Stadium in Cumilla.
The day's win saw, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC raised their tally to 33 points from 22 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj finished eighth position at the league table with 18 points playing the same number of outings.
Apart from Souleymane Diabate's hat-trick with four goals, midfielder Ashraful Haque Asif, Nigerian forward Ugochukwu Obi Moneke and Sahed Hossain supported him with a lone goal each for Mohammedan who led the first half by 3-0 goals.
Asif opened an account scoring the first goal for Mohammedan in the 17th minute while Diabate doubled the lead in the 33rd minute of the match.
Moneke further widened the margin scoring the third goal for Mohammedan in the 40th minute.
Diabate scored his second and fourth goal for Mohammedan in the 40th minute and completed his hat-trick scoring the fifth goal in the 67th minute of the match.
He opened the floodgate scoring his fourth and sixth goal for Mohammedan in the 76th minute while Sahed Hossain completed the winners' tally scoring the seventh goal in the 90+3rd minute of the match in the one-sided affairs.
Rahmatganj MFS were reduced to ten men by the referee as Tareq was shown red card following his double yellow cards.     -BSS


-BSS

