Bangladesh in final as topper



Striker Piyas Ahmed Nova (no 9) and fellow celebrating after confirming the final of the SAFF Under-20 Championship following a 1-1 draw against the Nepalese in the last match of the round-robin league on Tuesday at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in India's eastern state of Orissa. photo: BFF

Bangladesh was only one point behind the final before facing Nepal. The team was leading the point table with nine points from three matches. Nepal was at the third spot with six points and a minus one (-1) goal difference. On the other hand, India, which was at second place, had six points and plus-eleven (+11) goals differences while its opponent of the last match the Maldives team was one of the bottom liners with only one point.

Now, winning the match, Bangladesh has 10 points, the highest of all in the round, and therefore secured the final as the point table topper.

On Tuesday, the first half was uneventful while the second half was full of excitement.

The boys in red and greens were able to open the net in the 63rd minute. Midfielder Rafiqul Islam carried the ball into the box from the right flank and provided the ball to ace striker Piyas Ahmed Nova with a timely back hill and the striker sent the ball home with an eye-catching placing shot.

Although the Nepalese held them back soon in the 68th minute when a 30-yard shot of Niranjan Malla found the post, they could not score the winning goal till the long

whistle.

Earlier, Bangladesh, the two-time runner-up team began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on 25 July and the boys outsmarted the Indian opponents in a 2-1 match after riding on a brace of Piyas Ahmed Nova on 27 July. The proud Bangladesh juniors dismissed the Maldives boys by 4-1 in the third match on last Friday.











