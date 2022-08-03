Burl's super natural innings snatch title from Bangladesh's hand



Bangladesh batsman Anamul Haque Bijoy lies on the pitch after loosing his wicket as Zimbabwe wicket keeper Regis Chakabva and bowler Wessly Madhevere celebrate during the third and final T20 cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on August 2 2022 at the Harare Sports Club. photo: AFP

With three changes, Zimbabwe won the toss for the 3rd time in the series and again elected to bat first. Bangladesh once again struck to demolish host's top order. Changed bowler Nasum Ahmed gave the initial breakthrough to claim the wickets of opener Regis Chakabva who went on 17 off 10. But the 6th over delivered by Mahedi Hasan sent the home side back foot as Mahedi sent two danger men Wessly Madhevre and Sikandar Raza. Madhevre managed five but Raza departed for a golden duck. Stand in skipper Mosaddek Hossain struck to dismiss Sean Williams (2), Mahmudullah got the wicket of skipper Craig Ervine (24) while Mustafizur Ragman uprooted Milton Shumba (4) as Zimbabwe had been struggling with 67 for six.

However, the epic partnership between Zimbabwean tail-enders Rayan Burl and Juke Jongwae changed the scenario. Their 67 off 31 joint venture took hosts to a decent 156 for eight. Jongwae had swung his bat for 35 off 20 while Burl hammered visiting bowlers to hoard 54 off 28. Burl had slayer five sixes and one four in the 15th over of the innings delivered by Bangladesh spinner Mohammad Nasum. The 34-run's over made the difference.

Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi shared two wickets each while Mustafiz, Mamudullah, Mosaddek and Nasum shared rest wickets among them equally.

Chasing 157, Bangladesh lost their most consistent player of the squad Liton Das in the very 2nd over. Liton cut down on unlucky 13 off six while debutant Parvez Hossain Emon failed to prove his efficiency as the southpaw got out on two off six.

Anamul Haque Bijoy and Nazmul Hossain Shanto continued failure of capitalization the starts they got. Bijoy had fallen on 14 while Shanto manage two surpluses than Bijoy. Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain's slow but steady fifth wicket's partnership kept gusts in the race, which became tougher after Mahmudullah departure on 27 off 27. Mosaddek failed to colour his maiden captaincy and returned to the dugout for a golden duck. Afif and Sheikh Mahedi's buck lit the last hope for guests, which dimmed after Mahedi's dismissal on 22 off 17 in the penultimate over as Bangladesh could manage 146 for eight to concede a 10-run defeat.

Victor Nyauchi was the leading Zimbabwe wicket taker who clinched three for 29 while Brad Evans grasped two for 26.

Burl named the Player of the Match for his windy innings while his compatriot Sikandar Raza adjudged the Player of the Series for his 127 runs with the bat and couple of wickets with the ball.















