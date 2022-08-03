Import of liqour with false documents thru Ctg Port increases alarmingly

CHATTOGRAM Aug 2: The import of liqour under false documents has recently been increased alarmingly. The CCH has already seized several consignments and detained several containers on suspicion. All those imports were from China.

Some of our importers and C & F agents were found involved in the task.

In this connection, the Chattogram Customs House (CCH) proposed to constitute a powerful task force to punish the persons responsible for import and unloading of five challans of liqour through false documents and forgery of BEPZA IP.

The outgoing Commissioner of CCH M Fakhrul Alam sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) ensuring punishment through a proper investigation.

Meanwhile, CCH filed a total of five cases with Bndar thana for tax evasion by importing liqour with false documents.

The cases were filed under the Customs Act 1969, Special Power Act 1974, Bangladeh Penal Code 1860 and digital Act 2018.

It is alleged that some Chinese companies have been found to be involved in exporting prohibited items to Bangladesh through illegal means. The customs seized one large consignment of foreign liquors from Chittagong port on July 24 as the goods were imported under false declaration and through tax evasion. The consignment of liquor was brought to Bangladesh under the declaration of yarn import from China by faking import permission and using the name of Dong Jin Industrial of Nilphamari's Uttara Export Processing Zone.