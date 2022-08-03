Chinese warplanes buzz over Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI, Aug 2: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.

China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own, and the United States said on Monday that it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.

In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday

morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters.

The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft "squeezed" the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move the person described as "very provocative."

The person said the Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly "touching" the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby.

Taiwan's defense ministry had "reinforced" its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources. -REUTERS





