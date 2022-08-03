Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Tension over pelosi’s taiwan visit

Chinese warplanes buzz over Taiwan Strait

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

TAIPEI, Aug 2: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
China has repeatedly warned against Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it claims as its own, and the United States said on Monday that it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.
In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday
morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters.
The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft "squeezed" the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move the person described as "very provocative."
The person said the Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly "touching" the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby.
Taiwan's defense ministry had "reinforced" its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon, the island's official Central News Agency reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import of liqour with false documents thru Ctg Port increases alarmingly
Chinese warplanes buzz over Taiwan Strait
US deploys warships  near Taiwan
US lauds Bangladesh's response to Covid-19
HC asks lawyer to clarify his fees of Tk 12cr
If proven action will be taken: BERC Chair
Rain in Dhaka gives relief to public
Pelosi lands in Taiwan defying China threats


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft