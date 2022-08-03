Video
US lauds Bangladesh's response to Covid-19

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

US Deputy Coordinator for Global COVID-19 Response and Health Security Laura Stone has appreciated Bangladesh's impressive response to Covid-19.
"We have been very impressed with Bangla-desh's.... (response to Covid-19). We reviewed the excellent cooperation that
we have with Bangladesh," she said.
Stone made the remarks while talking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after her meeting with State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday.
She said they are discussing further cooperation in the health sector build on the decades of relations and want to see the best ways to highlight the excellent cooperation on Covid-19 front.
Stone is on a two-day visit to discuss the future cooperation in the areas of health and pandemic.    -UNB


