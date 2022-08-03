HC asks lawyer to clarify his fees of Tk 12cr

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday asked Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Yousuf Ali, who allegedly took Tk 12 crore as legal fees from the sacked workers of Grameen Telecom for the settlement of the case, to submit details information about the matter before the court.

The HC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the order on Tuesday after hearing the issue.

The lawyer might have taken the fee using the court's name, hinted at the HC bench.

The court said, "Clear it

with an affidavit so that people do not have the slightest doubt about the higher judiciary of the country. What is there to hide the fees you received as a lawyer," the HC bench asked.

It also asked him to submit the details information through an affidavit on how much fees have been taken from the sacked workers of Grameen Telecom. It asked the lawyer to clarify on whether there is any involvement of the court in this regard.

Earlier on June 30, the same HC bench directed the parties to submit a statement jointly regarding the due payments of the employees of Grameen Telecom, an organisation owned by Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus.

It also recalled the case that had been withdrawn by the 'Grameen Telecom Union of Workers and Employees' who had filed the case against Grameen Telecom.



