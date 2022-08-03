Rain in Dhaka gives relief to public



A rain-soaked man is about to board on a rickshaw after buying his daily commodities from TCB outlet. The photo was taken from Segunbagicha in the city on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, the amount of rains was significant as it had caused water-logging in some parts of the capital.

So today's (Tuesday) rains has brought both relief and suffering for the residents of the capital.

If we look at the status of weather records on Monday (August 1), the sky of Dhaka was covered with clouds almost all day.

The sky of Dhaka was covered with clouds since Tuesday (August 2) morning and the clouds also

increased in the sky as they day progressed.

After 11 o' clock in the capital, it started drizzling.

After 1 o' clock in the afternoon, heavy rain started after being covered with dark clouds.

However, around 2 pm the rain subsided a lot.

In the meantime, various roads in the capital have been flooded and some roads were heavily congested.

The Meteorological Department could not immediately tell how much rain fell on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the desired rain of the monsoon has not yet come due to the inactivity of the south-west monsoon wind.

Mild to moderate heat wave was going on in different parts of the country due to almost rainless conditions for a few days.

Rain has increased in the north, north-eastern and central regions of the country for two days, and people have become comfortable because of such sudden rains.

However, Barishal in the southern part of the country and Khulna in the south western part and Chittagong division in the southeastern part of the country are less prone to rain, said meteorologist.

In the forecast for the next 24 hours from 9 am on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said that many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and some places in Khulna and Barishal divisions may experience light to moderate rain with gusty winds or thunder. At the same time, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the country.













Finally some parts of Dhaka city have received heavy rains. The rainfall has calmed the city dwellers from the excessive heat they have been grappling with over last a month.However, the amount of rains was significant as it had caused water-logging in some parts of the capital.So today's (Tuesday) rains has brought both relief and suffering for the residents of the capital.If we look at the status of weather records on Monday (August 1), the sky of Dhaka was covered with clouds almost all day.The sky of Dhaka was covered with clouds since Tuesday (August 2) morning and the clouds alsoincreased in the sky as they day progressed.After 11 o' clock in the capital, it started drizzling.After 1 o' clock in the afternoon, heavy rain started after being covered with dark clouds.However, around 2 pm the rain subsided a lot.In the meantime, various roads in the capital have been flooded and some roads were heavily congested.The Meteorological Department could not immediately tell how much rain fell on Tuesday afternoon.However, the desired rain of the monsoon has not yet come due to the inactivity of the south-west monsoon wind.Mild to moderate heat wave was going on in different parts of the country due to almost rainless conditions for a few days.Rain has increased in the north, north-eastern and central regions of the country for two days, and people have become comfortable because of such sudden rains.However, Barishal in the southern part of the country and Khulna in the south western part and Chittagong division in the southeastern part of the country are less prone to rain, said meteorologist.In the forecast for the next 24 hours from 9 am on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said that many places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chittagong and Sylhet divisions and some places in Khulna and Barishal divisions may experience light to moderate rain with gusty winds or thunder. At the same time, moderate to heavy rainfall may occur in some parts of the country.