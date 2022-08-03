BB finds money changers pocketing profits from USD exchange

The banks, money changers and traders which are involved in the country's dollar market manipulation and creating instability for pocketing more profits taking advantage of additional pressure of the US currency have been identified during the inspection of the teams formed by the Bangladesh Bank.

Following the primary report of the monitoring teams, the Bangladesh Bank has already started taking actions against the errant money changers and traders. The authority is likely to take measures against the banks which are found involved with the unnatural hike of dollar price.

According to central bank sources, it has already suspended the licenses of five money changers including Bismillah Money Changer, Aunkan Money Changer and Foyez Money Changer. Same time, it has issued show-cause notices to some 42 more money changers of Motijheel, Paltan, Dhanmondi and Banani for their alleged involvement in the unusual dollar price hike.

When contacted, Bangladesh Bank's Executive Director Md Sirajul Islam told this correspondent that they have started taking actions against the errant money changers and banking institutions as they have been found in involvement with irregularities and making more profits.

"The money changers were given licenses to exchange dollars with fair prices. Some agencies have been involved with irregularities and making more profit illegally. Actions have been taken against those after necessary investigation. Those who would be found guilty wouldn't be spared," he added.FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury told this correspondent that the money changers of financial institutions, which are working only for making money, should be punished. The authorities must not spare anyone which are involved in making money manipulating the markets.

In accordance with the directives of the central bank, every dollar is being sold at Tk94.70 in the banking channels while the US currency was sold at highest Tk 110 to Tk112 in the kerb market in last week. In this week, every dollar is being sold at Tk105 to Tk108 in the market.

The price of dollar is too high at the money changing institutions. But, some of the private banks are also charging high for the dollars defying the directives of the central bank. Those banks have been selling every currency at Tk105 to Tk107.

During the inspection of the central bank teams, it was seen that some of the private banks have been holding extra currencies than their holding limits. Some of the banks are selling dollars at higher price buying at high prices from other banks. Some banks are taking extra times to adjust the currencies entering through the banking channels from export market to create artificial crisis of dollars for making more profits, according to the BB sources.

Sources also said that at the end of June this year, pressure on dollar market started increasing unusually as the import expenditures started hiking due to price hike of fuel, fertilizer and essential commodities in the international markets.

Same time, pressure of dollar market has also started increasing as a good number of Bangladeshi expatriates returning to their workplaces. Some new migrants have also migrated with overseas jobs during the period.

Amid this situation, the government has given some conditional restrictions on unnecessary foreign tours and import of luxury items to save foreign currencies. Same time, implementation of less important projects was also suspended to restrict procurements following the Prime Minister's directives.

As result, pressure on dollars lessened a bit to ensure the dollar market calm.

According to Bangladesh Bank, there are some 235 valid money exchange institutions in the country. Of those, some 175 money changers have been working in Dhaka and rests 60 in outside of Dhaka.

A money changer can endorse highest US$1,000 against every passport while the banks have the authority to endorse US$12,000.





