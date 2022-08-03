LPG price drops by Tk 2.92 per kg

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of 12 kg container will be sold at Tk 1219 instead of Tk 1254, down by Tk 35 from 6:00pm on Tuesday, The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) announced.

"As the price of LPG has come down on the international market, consumers are not getting full advantage of the downward trend due high dollar price in local market. The operators have to import LPG from international market through buying dollar from local market, that is volatile," BERC Chairman

Abdul Jalil said while he announced the price at a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

The other quantity of LPG containers from 5 kg to 45 kg will rationally be sold at per the new rates, said BERC chairman Abdul Jalil.

The LPG price went up to the highest Tk 1439 (12 kg) in the local market following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February this year.

The LPG price was lowest at Tk 1225 for 12 kg in January this year and it witnessed continuous hike in price in February, March and April.

Abdul Jalil said that globally the price of Saudi CP (contract price) has declined. As per announcement, the price of auto gas for motor vehicles has been decreased to Tk 56.85 per litre instead earlier Tk 58.46 per litre.

The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has decreased by Tk 2.92 per kg.

"BERC observed the local banks are not abiding by the dollar rate fixed by Bangladesh Bank. Rather, they set the dollar price depending on the demand and supply. Banks have calculated dollar rate between Tk 98 and 105 while Bangladesh Bank's rate was much lower, so the consumers are not getting the fuul advantage of the downtrend of market," he said.















