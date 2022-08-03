Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Woven items overtake knit products

RMG export shows spectacular growth

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115
Mizanur Rahman

Export of readymade garment (RMG) products grew by 16.61 per cent in the first month of the current fiscal year (2022-23) and reached US$ 3.37 billion. Woven has seen comparatively higher growth, that is 23.11 per cent, and knitwear grew by 11.80 per cent. This export is 3.75 per cent more than July 2020.
Sources said that two sub-sectors of the ready-made garment industry are woven and knit, which are the main export earners of the country.
Earlier, more foreign exchange was earned from the export of woven garments than from knits. The contribution of these two sectors to the export trade was close to each other for several years. But since the start of the Corona pandemic, the knit sector has left the woven behind.
In this difficult time of global economic climate, our economy is confronted with inflation for import;
EURO is falling against US dollars, and the cost of inputs is on the rise, this growth is showing resilience of our industry. Yet the outlook is wary of the economic slowdown in advanced economies.
Former President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacture and Exporter Association (BGMEA) and Managing Director of Evince Group Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury said, "We are exporting low-cost clothes during the difficult time of the epidemic. Buyers buy essential clothing. Because of that, the export of knitwear has increased. Now, however, wovens are also being exported well. Lots of orders are coming in. The price is also good. All in all, we can say that we are having a good day."
Sources said that Bangladesh has regained its second position as the largest readymade (RMG) exporter in the global market beating back Vietnam which had surpassed Bangladesh in 2020.
According to the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data, Bangladesh earned $35.81 billion in 2021, while Vietnam earned $32.75 billion in the same period as per the data of the General Statistics Office.
In 2020, Bangladesh lost its second position as apparel exporter to Vietnam, when it earned $27.47 billion against $29.80 billion.
Monzur Hossain, research director of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Research (BIDS),  said, "The export sector is in the best condition among the economic indicators. A really surprising leap is seen in this sector. Export income is the biggest contributor to the recovery of the economy after the corona crisis.
Entrepreneurs say garment factories in Bangladesh were closed for 65 days following shutdown due to outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this many export orders were dropped or delayed.
Taking advantage of this opportunity, Vietnam as a less affected country climbed on top over Bangladesh as second leading RMG exporter to the global market.
Entrepreneurs say demand for Bangladeshi readymade garments is increasing in the world market again and Bangladesh is overcoming the setback.
Vietnam's factories were more functional as Covid-19 infection rate was low. As a result, Vietnam earned more. But in 2021 Bangladesh was flooded with more work orders and rapidly reversed the situation.
BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel told the Daily Observer that while there is a positive trend in the garment sector, there are still many challenges. The market price of various raw materials, such as textiles fibres, shipping costs, dyes and chemicals is very high. Clothing prices are not rising.
Sources said that Bangladesh has set a target to earn $47 billion exporting apparel products in the fiscal year 2022-23, with a 10.30 per cent growth projection.
Of the total target, $25.60 billion is expected to be earned from knitwear goods. the amount would be 10.28 per cent higher than real export earnings of $23.21 billion. While $21.40 billion will come from woven products and the expected growth rate is 10.32 per cent. It was $19.40 last year.
In the 2021-22 fiscal year, export earnings from RMG products rose sharply by 35.47 per cent to $42.61 billion, which was $31.45 billion in the previous year. Of the $42.61 billion, knitwear products fetched $23.21 billion, up by 36.88 per cent from last fiscal year's $19.91 billion, while woven items earned $19.49 billion, registering a 33.82 per cent growth.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Import of liqour with false documents thru Ctg Port increases alarmingly
Chinese warplanes buzz over Taiwan Strait
US deploys warships  near Taiwan
US lauds Bangladesh's response to Covid-19
HC asks lawyer to clarify his fees of Tk 12cr
If proven action will be taken: BERC Chair
Rain in Dhaka gives relief to public
Pelosi lands in Taiwan defying China threats


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft