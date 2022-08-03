BD, UK keen to boost collaboration between parliaments

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and her British counterpart Sir Lindsay Hoyle have agreed to strengthen institutional collaboration between Bangladesh and the British parliaments specially on climate change, women empowerment, justice for the Rohingyas, and role of parliament across the Commonwealth.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament since 2019, congratulated Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the climate leadership at the COP26 and being among the strongest voices to combat global warming and climate change. They held a bilateral meeting at the Westminster 'Speaker's House' on Monday morning. Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem was present during the meeting.

Shirin Sharmin proposed to form a 'Bangladesh-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group', marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries to work together for promoting shared values of democracy, peace, and progress inclusive societies, according to the Bangladesh High Commission in London. -UNB