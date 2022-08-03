Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 3 August, 2022, 4:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BD, UK keen to boost collaboration between parliaments

Published : Wednesday, 3 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and her British counterpart Sir Lindsay Hoyle have agreed to strengthen institutional collaboration between Bangladesh and the British parliaments specially on climate change, women empowerment, justice for the Rohingyas, and role of parliament across the Commonwealth.
 Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the British Parliament since 2019, congratulated Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the climate leadership at the COP26 and being among the strongest voices to combat global warming and climate change.  They held a bilateral meeting at the Westminster 'Speaker's House' on Monday morning. Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem was present during the meeting.
 Shirin Sharmin proposed to form a 'Bangladesh-UK Parliamentary Friendship Group', marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries to work together for promoting shared values of democracy, peace, and progress inclusive societies, according to the Bangladesh High Commission in London.    -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD, UK keen to boost collaboration between parliaments
Journo Habib's namaz-e-janaza held
MV Green Line-3 halts Dhaka-Barisal waterway services
Three of a family die in car plunge
27 govt officers,4 organizations get Bangabandhu Public Admin Award
66 more dengue patients hospitalised
Six killed, 24 injured in road accidents
BTRC receives Tk 2.78cr fines from 3 mobile operators


Latest News
Lawyer who earned Tk 26 cr from Grameen Telecom workers union asked to explain his fee
First Ukraine grain ship reaches Turkish coast
China to launch targeted military operations due to Pelosi visit
Bangladesh keeps economy stable despite geo-economic crisis
Garments worker found dead in Ashulia
Chief Justice presents annual report on JSC to President
BNP, Gono Forum faction agree to oust govt for fair election
Teenage girl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
APBn member sustain bullet wound in Cox's Bazar gunfight
New drugs -'Kush,' 'Ecstasy,' 'Moli'- in Dhaka, youth held
Most Read News
Al-Qaida chief killed in US missile attack
A prince minus Machiavelli!
Palestinian shot dead in West Bank: ministry
Decline in minority people growth in Bangladesh & a wrong perspective
Before giving India access to our land
23 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
Haji Salim denied bail
South Asian economic chaos
Import curbs start to restore reserves crisis : Experts
How CIA killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft