RU publishes C unit entry test result

RAJSHAHI, Aug 2: Rajshahi University (RU) has published its C unit admission test result for the first year honours classes in 2021-22 academic year on Tuesday.

Detailed results remained available in www.admission.ru.ac.bd- website.

RU sources said 38.9 percent students have become successful in the test held in the campus last week.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar formally announced the result at the conference hall of the science faculty dean's office this noon. Pro-vice-chancellor Prof Sultan-Ul-Islam, Treasurer Prof Obaidur Rahman Pramanik, Registrar Prof Abdus Salam and Proctor Prof Asabul Haque were present on the occasion. VC Prof Golam Sabbir said they completed the work of holding tests, answer script evaluation and result publishing properly and successfully expressing his gratitude to the teachers and others concerned for completing the hard task properly. -BSS