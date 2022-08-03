17 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 2: A total of 17 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours till Tuesday after testing 156 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.

The Covid-19 infection rate is 10.89 percent in the district. With the diagnosis of 17 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 1,28,557 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.

At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients reached to 1,26,827 with the recovery of 12 more patients during the time.

The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.86 percent in Chattogram City and the district areas.

The death toll in the district remained steady at 1,367 as no new death case was recorded during the period.

A total of 61 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.









