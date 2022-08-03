‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail

TANGAIL, Aug 2: A sexagenarian was killed allegedly by his 'mentally challenged' son in Pachh Charan Rajbari area of Kalihati upazila early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ali Ajgor.

Ajgor's son Rashed Mia, 30, attacked his father with an axe around 12:30am and stabbed him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot.

Rashed was arrested after he confessed to killing his father going to the imam of a local mosque, said Mollah Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kalihati Police Station.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Tangail General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said the OC.















