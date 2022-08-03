BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 137cr in July

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) members seized smuggled goods, ammunition and drugs worth around Tk 137 crore in different drives in July, reads a press release.

The drugs seized by BGB included 11,00,262 Yaba pills, 12.4 Kgs of Crystal Meth (Ice), 3.1 kgs of heroin, 2,538 kgs of hemp, 31,174 bottles of Phensedyl, 14,633 bottles of foreign liquor, 344 liters of local liquor, 4,721 cans of beer, 4,16,301 packets of cigarettes, 536 kgs of tobacco leaves, 19,272 injections, 6,714 bottles of Eascof syrup, 1,000 bottles of Macdil Syrup, 16,695 Sanagra tablets and 5,08,214 other tablets.

Besides, 582 kgs of gold, 26 kgs of silver, 1,75,646 cosmetics items, 3,814 imitation jewelleries, 10,076 Sarees, 1,397 other clothing items, 1,092 pieces of readymade garment items, 1,027 cubic feet of timber, 8,359 kgs of tea leaves, 1,31,700 kgs of coal, 441 kgs of fishing nets, 15 touchstone idols, five trucks and covered vans, five private cars and microbuses, six pick up vans, 32 CNG-run auto-rickshaws and easy bikes and 70 motorcycles were among the seized goods.

BGB also seized 24 weapons, five magazines, 28 rounds of bullets, 1 portal shell, 1 rifle barrel and 31 empty bullet shells.

Besides, legal action has been taken against 260 smugglers, 362 Bangladeshi citizens and 23 Indian citizens for crossing the border illegally during this period, said Md Shariful Islam, public relations officer of BGB headquarters.








